norton middle school

 SUN CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

NORTON — Residents at Saturday’s annual town election will decide races for select board, school committee and town moderator, along with a ballot question to create a department of public works.

Voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).