NORTON — Residents at Saturday’s annual town election will decide races for select board, school committee and town moderator, along with a ballot question to create a department of public works.
Voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
A DPW would merge the highway and water/sewer departments and turn the elected water and sewer commission into an appointed commission.
Select board member Michael Toole and Denise Luciano are vying for one three-year select board seat. Toole is wrapping up his first three-year term.
The candidates for a three-year school committee seat are Justine Callanan and Sandra Ollerhead, a finance committee member.
Another finance committee member, retired fire chief Paul J. Schleicher, and former selectman Jack Conway are running for moderator, a three-year post that oversees town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
There is an opportunity for write-in candidates to fill offices nobody is officially running for: a two-year planning board seat and a one-year board of assessors slot.
Residents at the June annual town meeting approved creating a DPW but it still requires a town election vote.
Many area communities have DPWs, which often combine highway and water/sewer departments as Norton officials propose.
The town has 14,033 registered voters, and Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst describes the election as “very active.”
She is hoping 2,000 or more ballots cast.