NORTON -- Each day, Gary Cameron sets out on the same route his wife of 49 years, Debbie Cameron, walked daily -- from their home on Oak Street in Norton to the town’s middle school, then twice around the school, across the street to the Norton Center Cemetery and back home again.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, participants in the Norton VFW Post 8049’s 7th annual Circle of Flags 5K Fun Run/Walk will take a different path than Gary’s, but one thing will be the same.