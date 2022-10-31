NORTON -- Each day, Gary Cameron sets out on the same route his wife of 49 years, Debbie Cameron, walked daily -- from their home on Oak Street in Norton to the town’s middle school, then twice around the school, across the street to the Norton Center Cemetery and back home again.
On Sunday, Nov. 6, participants in the Norton VFW Post 8049’s 7th annual Circle of Flags 5K Fun Run/Walk will take a different path than Gary’s, but one thing will be the same.
This year, they’ll be walking or running in memory of Debbie, a woman who dedicated much of her life to supporting local veterans, who died in June at age 71.
As senior vice commander and bar manager of the Norton VFW, Gary has spent the last 40-plus years of his life working for the post, and his wife was right there by his side, supporting every veterans' event and all the related fundraisers that were held there. They had been childhood sweethearts, attending middle and high school together in Weymouth, reuniting after his service in the Marine Corps during Vietnam and her graduation from nursing school in Florida.
Gary notes that his wife not only supported the Circle of Flags but created it.
He said the couple saw a memorial of multiple flags during an annual visit to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine several years ago and thought to recreate it in tribute to all veterans at the Norton post with Debbie taking the lead.
“She came up with the name, Circle of Flags, and she was the creator of it,” Gary said. “The most important thing about it is we wanted to create a centerpiece when you come into the VFW because it was really shabby out there.”
Since that first year, the Circle of Flags, with the help of the committee that was formed to design it, has grown to include flags as well as stones from each branch of the military. In the center is the American flag and POW/MIA flag. The pathway around the flags is laid with memorial pavers that are engraved with names of veterans, townspeople and businesses that have donated to have their names put into the circle of flags. Sunday’s event will raise money to maintain it and bring awareness to its presence.
But, as important as the Circle of Flags is to the Norton VFW, it is only one of Debbie’s many contributions in supporting the post and its veterans as two of the post’s newest supporters, Jennifer Baker and her fiancé, Dan Oliver, can attest.
In the aftermath of COVID-19, Baker and Oliver, whom prior to the pandemic had operated a kitchen called Swamp Donkey in Norton, were asked by the Camerons to operate the kitchen at the Norton VFW and found themselves in a win-win situation.
“Neither of us are veterans, so we feel this is our way to give back and to thank them for the opportunity of opening their kitchen to us to serve the patrons,” Baker said. “It's also our way of keeping Debbie's influence here known. The fact that it is taking multiple people to fill what she did speaks volumes.’’
“When you think of Debbie, a smile comes across your face because there were so many great moments and memories,” Baker said, noting that the Camerons’ daughter-in-law, Kristel Cameron, said it best when she said Debbie, who worked as a nurse for decades, was the residential mom to everyone at the VFW, acting as the organization’s matriarch.
“When Debbie passed, Dan and I helped Gary and the rest of the staff by taking over a lot of the everyday duties that Debbie did. We are on every committee now and have helped with almost all of the events they have held since we joined the team in July of 2021.”
In further tribute, the post will also be presenting a $1,000 scholarship in her name each year going forward to a Norton High School senior just prior to graduation.