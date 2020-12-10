ATTLEBORO — A suspect charged with robbing a Norton barber last week was deemed a dangerous person after a judge found compelling evidence against him Thursday.
Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, was ordered held in jail without bail by Judge Edmund Mathers following a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Donovan is accused of participating in the assault and robbery of a 32-year-old barber Dec. 3 in the parking lot of the Boneheads Barbershop in a plaza off Route 123 in Norton.
The barber gave a description to police of his attackers, one of whom wore a knit ski mask and used a glove, and the getaway vehicle.
Police have evidence Donovan and a co-defendant checked into the Plainridge Park Casino before and shortly after the robbery, prosecutors say. Donovan was arrested later in the evening in Canton on outstanding warrants in a Jeep Cherokee police say the barber described. Found inside the vehicle was a black knit ski mask, a glove and prescription bottles belonging to the barber, prosecutors say.
The co-defendant, 33-year-old Joseph Dunkle of Quincy, was released Wednesday after posting $2,500 cash bail. Judge Michele Armour, who heard the case, rejected the prosecution’s request to hold him in jail without bail under the dangerousness law.
During the hearings, defense lawyers have tried to chip away at the credibility of the barber. They played audio from a social media post suggesting he knew at least one of his attackers.
“Your honor, this wasn’t a robbery,” said Donovan’s lawyer, public defender Susanna Henry, adding that there was more to the story.
However, Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier told the judge the defense lawyers’ arguments about a possible connection to the attackers or the barber’s social media posts do not matter.
She said the evidence on the videotape from the barbershop corroborated the barber’s account and videotape and other evidence from the casino shows the defendants were together the night of the robbery.
She argued that Donovan allegedly committed the robbery while he was free on bail on a drug possession case and a traffic violation. The judge agreed saying that at this stage of the case there was “clear and convincing evidence this man committed a robbery a few days ago.” His guilt or innocence and other factors will be weighed at trail, Mathers said. Donovan and Dunkle have pleaded innocent to unarmed robbery, assault and battery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Donovan can be held without bail for up to 120 days but the pandemic has delayed jury trials which could mean he may be held longer.
