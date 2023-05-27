Fred Williams was 22 when he joined the U.S. Marines in 1966.
He joined with the goal of going to Vietnam and taking part in a war against Communism.
There were few willing to take up that cause in 1966.
The war triggered protests and riots in the streets all over America.
Williams endured eight weeks of Marine boot camp at Paris Island, S.C., with one of his best friends, Jimmy May. It was his hope that they’d head to Vietnam together and fight the good fight.
May was the first person Williams, who now lives in Norton, talked about when he sat for an interview with The Sun Chronicle.
His name came up instantly.
It was clear that his best friend loomed large in Williams’ mind.
He remembered that May was a member of the National Honor Society at Newark High School in Newark, N.J., where the two boys attended school and grew up.
May was an oboe player in the school band, and he also played saxophone in a garage band called Innovations with his buddy Williams.
Those groups were inspired by The Beatles and other rock bands dominating the airwaves at that time.
Williams fully expected to be sent to Vietnam to help defend that Southeast Asian land against a communist takeover.
At the time, America feared what it called the “domino theory” in Southeast Asia, which predicted that once one country fell to Communism, then another and another and another would follow.
That never happened, but the U.S. nonetheless lost the war and withdrew most of its troops in 1973. Vietnam fell to the communists in 1975.
Williams’ family had a long legacy of military service, he said.
And now it was his turn, or so he thought.
But service on the battlefield was not in the cards for him.
Upon graduation from boot camp, the drill sergeant gave him another assignment, which had come from on high.
“The drill instructor got in front of me and said ‘you have the honor of representing the Marine Corps in guarding the president of the United States’.”
“I was disappointed,” Williams said. “I was bummed out. I felt I was letting down the history of the family.”
And mortality was the last thing on his mind.
“I wasn’t thinking that in the first six months I could have gotten killed,” Williams said. “If I went I might not be here talking to you today.”
According to the National Archives, 58,220 soldiers died in the Vietnam War.
Williams’ buddy Jimmy May did go to Vietnam and was badly wounded.
“He got his right arm blown off,” Williams said.
That very likely affected his mental stability along with the other shocks that war presents to a human soul.
“He probably had PTSD. He committed suicide,” Williams said matter of factly.
But the pain was deep.
Williams was shocked and saddened by his friend’s death.
His hoped-for assignment to Vietnam was not to be and he wondered if it would have changed the outcome for May.
Some higher authority had Williams pegged for other duties, which saved him from possible injury or death.
Now he’s 78 and thinks back on those days.
Selected for service
Members of the Secret Service are the closest guardians of the president.
In this case, it was Lyndon B. Johnson, and for a few months, Richard M. Nixon.
The Marine Corps was the second ring of defense.
Williams said he was probably selected because he was big — 6-feet, 2 inches — and had never been in trouble with the law.
And he was honest enough to be trusted with top-secret clearance, he said.
At that time, a whole company of Marines was responsible for guarding the president.
“Wherever the president went, the whole company went,” Williams said.
He was never in very close contact with President Johnson, who Williams said was more “cavalier” than President Nixon, who was much more “punctual.”
But he remembers conversing with Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.
“He was a really, really nice guy,” Williams said.
Many of his duties in addition to guarding the president involved the performance of ceremonies.
Williams did that at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, including the annual wreath laying.
And he was part of the squad who gave rifle salutes to those buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
He also guarded dignitaries at Blair House — the White House’s guest house.
And his unit accompanied the president to Camp David to guard the perimeter of the facility. Williams said he usually guarded the main gate when there.
Williams said he’ll never forget the day when Robert Kennedy’s casket came back to Washington’s Union Station in June 1968.
Kennedy was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan in Los Angeles on June 5 and Williams’ unit was required to perform a ceremony on arrival.
He later got a thank-you note from Kennedy’s wife, Ethel Kennedy.
He also was assigned to perform at Nixon’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 1969.
He said 1968 was a bad year.
There was the Kennedy assassination and Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
“It was very traumatic,” Williams said. “I lived through that whole thing.”
He remembers being called back to Washington from leave for guard duty during street riots.
Williams said when he arrived the whole sky glowed orange from the flames of burning buildings.
“I remember the Secret Service wanted to get the president out of the White House,” he said.
Williams said he’d been in the president’s bomb shelter.
“But there’s some stuff I can’t tell you,” he said, referring to his security clearance.
Possibly the worst of all events were the funerals of soldiers from Vietnam.
The grief of the young widows and the sorrow of the young children were tough to take, he said.
“It gets to you, seeing young wives with their children wailing and throwing themselves on the caskets,” he said.
But, he said, the rifle salute gave some solace.
“It was so important to the family,” he said.
He’s still a member of a team that does rifle salutes at funerals of soldiers, traveling all over New England to honor the dead.
Williams said he has done hundreds of such funerals.
After three years doing his duty in Washington, Williams left the Marine Corps.
He married his wife May and together they had two girls and two boys, one of whom died young. They have been married now for 53 years.
He pursued a career as an electrical inspector for two big companies, Northeast Testing and United Power Group.
His job was to inspect power plants.
Williams now has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a legacy he may never have gotten had he been shipped to Vietnam.
Williams moved to Norton in 1971 and has lived there ever since. He has been active in veteran affairs, according to Eric Paulus, a teacher at Norton High School.
That service to the community has included 21 years as commander of American Legion Post 222. He has attended veterans’ ceremonies and addressed students for the last 15 years.
“He does good things for people on a daily basis including giving veterans rides around town when they need it, or helping to keep them connected by publishing the American Legion newsletter,” Paulus wrote as an introduction to an assembly gathered to honor Williams at Norton High School.
On Friday, Williams was presented the Herbert Church Award at the high school for his dedication to veterans, the country and his community.
For him, his military service is something that will continue until he dies.
“Once you become a Marine you are a Marine until they put you in the ground,” Williams said.