NORTON — The only supermarket in town is about to close.
Roche Bros. has announced it will close its store on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140) on June 27 after 26 years in operation.
Dena Kowaloff, a spokeswoman for the chain, said the lease is expiring and Roche Brothers decided not to extend it. She would not expand on the reasons why.
She said the store’s 125 employees are being offered an opportunity to transfer to other stores.
Roche Bros., a Wellesley-based company, operates 20 stores throughout the Greater Boston area.
The closing will leave Norton without a supermarket, though it has smaller grocery stores such as Chartley Country Store and the Produce Barn.
The nearest supermarkets are Stop & Shop in Attleboro, Shaw’s in Mansfield and Trader Joe’s in Foxboro.
Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said townspeople are hoping another supermarket moves into the Roche Bros. location.
“I’ve only heard a few comments being that it will be missed and they hope another grocery store will go in there,” she said.
Outside the store, which is the largest building in a plaza on Route 140, customers were not surprised by the news of the closing.
One man from Easton who didn’t want to give his name said the store was rarely busy and he expected it to close a long time ago.
Sherrie Gifford of Norton said she thought the store was hurt by having high prices. She said she prefers the Shaw’s in Easton.
But Janice Hayes of Norton said of the closing, “I think it’s a shame.”
A sign in the lobby of the store announced the closing. It read in part:
“We are so grateful to have had your loyal support and patronage for an amazing 26 years. During that time, many wonderful friendships and memories have been made which will have an everlasting place in our hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.