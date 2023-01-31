NORTON — A local animal sanctuary is trying to rescue two blind horses slated for slaughter and only has until Friday to finish raising enough money to buy the animals.
Smokey Chestnut Rescue Farm on Burt Street has raised about $4,000 from donors but needs another $1,000 for the two blind Belgian mares.
The female horses came from Amish country in Pennsylvania and are now in Texas but are scheduled to be shipped Friday to be killed in Mexico for horse meat.
“They’re just hoping and praying with me,” farm owner Heidi Medas said of donors. “We’re all doing what we can do.”
Besides the $1,300 needed to buy each horse, funds are needed for transportation, quarantining and medical care.
Texas is in the middle of an ice storm.
“It’s just a tough situation all around,” Medas said. “Right now time is of the essence for these two.”
The Norton farm has been a sanctuary for about a decade and currently has 14 horses along with goats, pigs and donkeys.
It has never rescued horses as far south as Texas, Medas said.
“We want to bring these mares to Smokey Chestnut to live out their lives in peace, as they have worked their entire lives then discarded,” said Roxanne Houghton of Attleboro, a friend of Medas who volunteers at the sanctuary. “Smokey Chestnut will be a wonderful home for them.”
The horses are said to have bonded and help each other navigate despite being blind.
“She was offered them and she jumped at the chance to be able to save them,” Houghton said of Medas. “Heidi does a fantastic job. They dote on them and they have a life they deserve.”
The sanctuary had two other blind draft female horses that died.
“People loved them,” Houghton said.
The fundraisers are urging donors to give money in their honor.