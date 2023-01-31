HORSES

Smokey Chestnut Rescue Farm in Norton is trying to buy these two blind horses and save them from slaughter.

NORTON — A local animal sanctuary is trying to rescue two blind horses slated for slaughter and only has until Friday to finish raising enough money to buy the animals.

Smokey Chestnut Rescue Farm on Burt Street has raised about $4,000 from donors but needs another $1,000 for the two blind Belgian mares.