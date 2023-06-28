NORTON — Two blind horses that Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue managed to save from slaughter are said to be doing fine in Texas, and there are plans to eventually bring them to the animal sanctuary.

The sanctuary on Burt Street raised enough money from donors to buy the two horses, which were slated in early February to be shipped from a pen in Texas to Mexico to be killed.

Donations can be made at www.Smokeychestnutfarm.com, through a PayPal address of info@smokeychestnutfarm.com, or by mailing them to Smokey Chestnut Farm, P.O. Box 407, Norton, MA 02766.