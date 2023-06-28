NORTON — Two blind horses that Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue managed to save from slaughter are said to be doing fine in Texas, and there are plans to eventually bring them to the animal sanctuary.
The sanctuary on Burt Street raised enough money from donors to buy the two horses, which were slated in early February to be shipped from a pen in Texas to Mexico to be killed.
Smokey Chestnut owner Heidi Medas and her friend, sanctuary volunteer Diane Aptt, flew to Dallas to visit with the horses, Kelce and Dakota, for a few hours on June 10.
“The Belgian mares are doing very well,” Medas said. “Their spirits are high despite the heat and they continue to get healthier and stronger.”
But it will be a few more months before the horses can come to Norton. They initially were held in a quarantine facility after being saved.
“They are at a private rehabilitation facility run by a lovely lady named Katie,” Medas said. “Katie has a lot of experience rescuing and helping draft horses who have medical issues.”
The sanctuary continues to raise money for the horses as the cost for their monthly care is $2,800.
“This covers their daily medical treatment and their medical supplies,” Medas said. “Any funds that have been raised have gone directly to their ongoing care.”
One of the horses, Kelce, has growths on her front legs but they are “decreasing significantly in size,” Medas said, adding the horse has been seen by several veterinarians.
It is believed the growths are most likely injuries that were left untreated, she said.
The female horses came from the Amish country in Pennsylvania and have bonded and helped each other navigate despite being blind.
“They have been used, abused and neglected for years,” said Roxanne Houghton of Attleboro, one of the sanctuary volunteers. “They’re making tremendous progress. They’re beautiful, they look so much better.”
The rehab facility operator also treats both mares weekly with pulsed electromagnetic field therapy to address cellular dysfunction and to support overall wellness, Medas added.
Based on the assessment of the injuries in Kelce’s legs, it was determined it would be a three- to six-month commitment, and July 4 will make the three-month mark.
“As long as she is making steady progress, they will both stay there with Katie,” Medas said. “Our hope is that this condition will resolve and that they will both come home to Smokey Chestnut Farm in the fall.”
The hope is to avoid surgery.
“Surgical intervention would not only be extremely expensive, it would be terribly stressful for a blind horse to be separated from her bonded teammate,” Medas said.
“We have met so many wonderful, caring people who now hold these two deserving horses safe in their hearts,” she said. “We are so grateful.”
The sanctuary recently showed its appreciation for donations by dedicating a bench to two Attleboro residents, Ron and Pam Messier, who gave $1,000 to save the horses.
“They are wonderful people, they stepped up to the plate,” Houghton said. “This couple has a history in this city of giving second chances to animals who have experienced horrific abuse.”
The story of the horses being saved in the nick of time from slaughter “has a huge following — even in other parts of the country,” Houghton said. “Proud that this area has stepped up.”
The $2,800 monthly tab is in addition to $4,000 spent monthly to care for the horses already at Smokey Chestnut Farm.
The farm has been a sanctuary for about a decade and has about a dozen horses along with goats, pigs and donkeys.
“Any donations would be greatly appreciated,” Medas said.
Donations can be made at www.Smokeychestnutfarm.com, through a PayPal address of info@smokeychestnutfarm.com, or by mailing them to Smokey Chestnut Farm, P.O. Box 407, Norton, MA 02766.