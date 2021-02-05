NORTON — The operator of a local animal sanctuary wants to give a home to a cow that escaped slaughter and has been on the lam in Rhode Island.
Heidi Medas, who runs Smokey Chestnut Farm off Burt Street, says she’s willing to buy the large steer.
It was seen this week in a Johnston, R.I. neighborhood where there is no farm for miles around.
The animal was said to have been on its way from Connecticut to Rhode Island Beef and Veal in Johnston to be slaughtered when it got loose.
Police and state Department of Environmental Management personnel have not been able to catch the cow, which Thursday was observed in Providence before entering woodlands.
Police have reached out to area farms to capture the animal before it was injured or caused an accident.
