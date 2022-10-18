NORTON — Residents have decided to not expand the locations where solar panels can be installed and to stick with the way finance committee members are appointed.
About 100 residents turned out for a 2 1/2-hour special town meeting Monday at the high school.
A citizen petition article sought to allow large-scale, ground-mounted solar projects in the R-40 residential zoning district by a special permit from the planning board.
Lead petitioner Randy Fogerty, who runs a towing and auto salvage business on Oak Street, told voters he felt since solar projects are allowed in other residential zones by special permit, that should be the case for the R-40 zone that includes Oak Street.
“I’d like to make it fair for everyone in town,” Fogerty said, adding it would allow property owners to propose solar farms instead of housing developments.
Kelly Gallagher, who along with other Bay Road neighbors have for a few years been fighting a large solar farm planned on 63 acres of a cranberry bog off that road, urged voters to reject the request.
“These systems don’t belong in a residential neighborhood,” Gallagher said, contending battery systems for solar projects are a fire and pollution hazard. “They belong in industrial zones.”
Resident Steve Warchal also questioned how environmentally friendly solar is, adding the zone isn’t far from Great Woods.
James Chabot, who has been a builder and served on town permitting boards, pointed out standards are high for special permits, which require five affirmative votes from the seven-member planning board.
But, he added, “we do need it,” referring to solar power. He noted the high school parking lot now has solar panels overhead.
Mary Johnson, whose backyard would be near the Bay Road solar site, said the special permit isn’t as difficult to obtain as it seems, noting one was approved for her neighborhood.
“They don’t belong in a residential area, it’s just not safe,” Johnson said. “It would be a travesty to see solar projects go behind other people’s houses. This has to stop.”
Finance committee member Cody Thompson pointed to increased tax revenue from solar projects. “I think a solar farm would be much better” than houses, he said.
Fellow finance committee member Aimee Sawyer countered there wasn’t much financial benefit to solar.
Members of the planning and select boards overwhelmingly opposed the zoning amendment.
After about an hour of discussion, residents voted 55-43 against the request. A zoning change requires a two-thirds vote to pass.
Finance committee
The other hotly contested issue before town meeting would have changed how members of the finance committee, which makes recommendations to town meeting voters, are selected.
Lead petitioner Mark Sweeney looked to have a committee chaired by the town moderator appoint members. They are now appointed by the elected moderator, who oversees town meeting.
Supporters of the switch contended the change would enhance transparency and expand input on who is named to the important committee.
Opponents, such as former moderator Bill Gouveia, maintained it would pose a conflict of interest to have some committee members, including from the select board and school committee, appoint residents to make recommendations on school and town finances.
“Does that really make sense?” Gouveia asked. “This is about people trying to get control.”
School board vice chair Deniz Savas took exception to any potential conflict of interest. “We are always very forward and above board with what we feel the budget should be,” Savas said.
“This proposal is all about politics,” said Gouveia, who served as moderator for 15 years and sat on the finance committee for 12 years. “It’s a solution in search of a problem.”
The finance committee voted unanimously and the select board 3-2 not to recommend the proposal.
Select board member Michael Toole said an appointing committee would bring more “diverse opinions, ideas and thoughts to the budget process” in public meetings and likely enhance interest in serving. He highlighted how the town budget has grown from $17 million in 1990 to $69 million today. “It gets more people involved.”
Toole also presented a study of 129 towns and cities in the state showing 46, or 43%, have an appointing panel for their finance committees. However, 51 have moderators appoint.
“I still have yet to hear a problem actually being solved,” select board member Kevin Snyder said, adding it would be adding another layer of bureaucracy that wouldn’t necessarily make local government more efficient.
“We felt there wasn’t a reason to change,” finance committee Chair Bonnie Yezukevich said. “We thought it would introduce new problems” such as conflict of interest. She added since the moderator has no budget and doesn’t propose warrant articles, having him or her appoint fincom members makes the “most sense.”
After about an hour of debate, residents voted 80-22 via ballot vote against the proposed charter change, which required a two-thirds vote.