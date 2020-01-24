A Norton elementary school is among the first recipients of a new children’s book that aims to open up communication with youngsters living with someone addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Yelle Elementary School has been given copies of the book, “A Sickness You Can’t See,” by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office.
It was written by Laura Washington, who has worked in the addiction field for many years and has been a longtime community partner of the district attorney’s office.
The book aims to help educators, police, physicians and others who come into contact with children who are dealing with an addicted person in their home.
“Often times the children are forgotten about when it comes to addiction and many people do not know how to even broach the subject of a loved one’s substance abuse addiction with a child,” Quinn’s office said Friday in a news release.
Washington based the book on experiences her family through loving someone with an addiction.
“Unfortunately, given the ongoing opiate epidemic impacting our country, more and more children are having to deal with family members in the throes of addiction more than they ever have before,” Quinn’s office said. “Children are truly the innocent victims of the opiate crisis.”
Quinn’s office decided to support the book in light of a “glaring lack of resources.”
The book helps adults broach the subject in a way that children can understand and relate to, and since it is based on true stories, it will help children not feel isolated or alone, the office added.
As soon as the book was published, several community partners began asking about the best way to make sure it gets into the hands of school resource officers, school adjustment counselors and guidance counselors.
The book was also discussed by the Bristol County Underage Substance Use Task Force, and Quinn decided then to use a small portion of the office’s drug forfeiture funds to purchase 200 copies, with the goal of getting it into all 20 school districts in Bristol County.
During recent weeks, Quinn and his staff, along with the author, have been reaching out to school superintendents and principals.
“Unfortunately, we are living through an era marked by an increase in drug addiction. The impact of living with an adult family member who is struggling through addiction cannot be understated,” Quinn said. “By distributing this important piece of children’s literature to the schools, we are making yet another effort to stem the tide of addiction and reduce the impact it can have on young children.”
