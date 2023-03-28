NORTON -- Superintendent Joseph Baeta's pending departure has local school committee members expressing regret and looking ahead to replace him.
Baeta, 54, who has served as superintendent since 2013, is leaving June 30 to oversee Stoughton public schools.
"I think this is a loss for our school department," committee Chairman Daniel Sheedy said in an email. "Dr. Baeta is the only superintendent that I worked with in my time as an elected school committee member. He has led us through some challenging times and while we may not have always seen eye-to-eye, we can always have a respectful discussion."
In Norton, Baeta has led the schools through budget constraints and the pandemic to institute many changes and improvements.
"Dr. Baeta is a highly respected and dedicated education professional," Sheedy added. "In the local area I am not sure there is a superintendent with as much longevity with the same district that NPS has had with him as our leader."
In The Sun Chronicle area, only Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi has had as long a tenure. She began the same time as Baeta.
The average tenure for a superintendent in Massachusetts is only a few years.
"The school committee will be exploring our options to look for a replacement," Sheedy said. "We will have our work cut out for us as Dr. Baeta's experience and dedication may be hard to find in our next leader."
Fellow school board members shared similar sentiments.
"Needless to say we are going to miss Dr. Baeta as he has been an incredible leader for our district," longtime school committee member and vice chairwoman Sheri Cohen said. "We have a lot of work ahead of us to fill his shoes."
Baeta was one of the early supporters among area districts for School Choice, which allows students from other communities to attend local schools. The program is now bringing about $2.3 million in student tuition to Norton, and several area school districts have since joined it.
A resident of Stoughton, where he graduated high school, Baeta was unanimously appointed last week by the Stoughton school board to be its new superintendent.
Baeta said he wasn't looking to leave Norton but the Stoughton School Committee reached out to him and he pursued the position. He said he had turned down other opportunities to leave Norton in the past.