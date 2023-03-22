NORTON — School Superintendent Joseph Baeta is leaving June 30 to take the helm of Stoughton’s public schools.
Baeta, 54, who has been Norton superintendent since 2013, was unanimously appointed Tuesday night by Stoughton school board members to be the new superintendent.
Committee members interviewed Baeta last week and were expected the next night to take a vote, but that meeting was canceled because of snowy weather.
Baeta lives in Stoughton, which has a population of about 30,000 and is near Brockton and Canton. He also is a graduate of Stoughton High School.
“The Stoughton School Committee reached out after the resignation of the current superintendent. I agreed to consider the position,” Baeta said in an email. “I wasn’t looking to leave Norton as other opportunities have come up and I have said no. However, it is my hometown and I’m a product of the system. It was a mutual understanding that we would look into this further.”
He said he is in contract negotiations with the Stoughton committee.
In Norton, Baeta has spearheaded the schools through budget constraints and the pandemic to institute many changes and improvements.
“I think I worked to create a team approach on how to best move forward as a district and not five separate schools. That philosophy allowed for me to surround myself with creative and excellent educators,” Baeta said. “Moreover, I was able to get the educators and support staff to know that I wanted to work collaboratively on matters related to improving the district.”
Baeta was one of the early supporters of School Choice among area school leaders. It allows students from other communities to attend local schools.
The program is now bringing in about $2.3 million in student tuition to Norton, and several area school districts have since joined that state program.
“Constant change at the top level of an organization does not usually lead to success. My almost ten year tenure, I believe has cemented some real change that will continue to impact the future in a positive way,” Baeta said. “Most importantly, I wasn’t looking to leave. This was a unique opportunity.”
Baeta tapped his Stoughton roots two years ago by appointing John Marcus principal of Solmonese Elementary School. Marcus had been Stoughton’s superintendent the previous two years.
Prior to coming to Norton, Baeta was superintendent in Holbrook and has experience as a principal, curriculum coordinator, and teacher, in addition to years of service on various committees in Stoughton.
“With the District looking to fill several key vacancies for next school year, including special education director, business manager, and middle school principal, in addition to Superintendent of Schools, the School Committee reached out to an experienced Superintendent to explore the possibility of becoming our next Superintendent of Schools, in the effort to add stability to District leadership for next school year,” Stoughton school board members said in a statement.
While Stoughton Superintendent Thomas Raab submitted his resignation in February, he will serve until June 30.
Raab, who is in his second year in his post, became the center of controversy after banning Gay Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms. The move even received national media coverage.
Raab said he took his action to create “neutral learning environments.”
Over 100 students, parents and faculty protested the ban in January.