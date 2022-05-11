NORTON — There isn’t a corner of the Norton Middle School that school resource officer Marc Robichaud doesn’t know about or a kid he doesn’t know.
He’s outside greeting students or watching them leave school. He’s in the lunchroom chatting up the kids or at their athletic events.
He’s even guest anchored the school’s morning news program and told them the weather forecast.
All that and more has earned Robichaud, a Norton police officer for over 25 years, the Exceptional Service Award from the Massachusetts Juvenile Police Officers Association.
The group’s annual conference was held in Norwood on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“He does a great job,” Police Chief Brian Clark said. “He’s kind of like a rock star over there.”
During the three years he has been a school resource officer, Robichaud’s primary role has been working at the middle school, but he also visits the elementary schools, Clark said.
At the middle school, among his other duties, he teaches Project Alert to sixth and seventh graders. The program is funded through a state grant to teach kids about making good decisions, Clark said.
In the past few years, Clark said some critics have mistaken the role of school resource officers as creating a “pipeline” into the justice system. However, the police chief said the actual work of a resource officer is collaborating with school officials to divert kids from trouble and the courts.
Robichaud was nominated for the award by middle school Principal Vincent Hayward and Vice Principal Ronnie Goldstein.
In his nomination statement, Hayward said he has been a principal for 12 years in two school districts and believes Robichaud is an “exceptional” school resource officer who has a “high level of performance.”
“He has great relationships and he is liked and respected by our students,” Hayward said.
Robichaud is also valued by the staff not only for his presence in the school, Hayward said, but also for “his knowledge about procedures and his responsiveness to inquiries regarding safety issues, concerns or questions.”
Robichaud works closely with student support services and guidance counselors to deal with students, including students and even parents in crisis, according to the principal.
“I have been very impressed with Officer Robichaud’s ability to discuss sensitive issues or events with parents,” Hayward said, including issues about violence, threats of violence and drug use.
Robichaud addresses issues in a professional manner and “he never cuts a corner in the attempt to find the quick or easy solution in place of doing what is right the right way,” Hayward said.
He “has the unique ability to convey the gravity of a situation to parents and students while expressing empathy and genuine concern focused on reaching the best outcome for all involved,” Hayward said.
Robichaud is a model of other school resource officers, Hayward said, and his impact “is tangible and obvious to all within our community.”
The Massachusetts Juvenile Police Officers Association is made up of school resource officers, juvenile officers, DARE officers, detectives, probation officers, counselors and school officials. It has been in operation for over 50 years.