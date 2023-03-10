NORTON — Local Superintendent Joseph Baeta is aiming for another school chief job.
Baeta, who has been overseeing Norton schools since 2013, is a finalist for superintendent in Stoughton.
He is a resident of that town, which has a population of about 30,000, and is a graduate of Stoughton High School.
Baeta is scheduled to appear before the Stoughton School Committee Monday night for an interview.
Baeta has led Norton schools through budget constraints and the pandemic to institute many changes and improvements.
More recently, he has been playing a key role with the planning and construction of new outdoor athletic facilities at the high school.
Baeta was one of the early supporters of School Choice among area school leaders. It allows students from other communities to attend local schools.
The program has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars in student tuition the past several years to Norton, and several area school districts have since joined that state program.
Baeta reached out to his Stoughton roots two years ago and appointed John Marcus principal of Solmonese Elementary School. Marcus had been Stoughton’s superintendent the previous two years.
Stoughton Superintendent Thomas Raab, who is in his second year, has been the center of controversy after banning Gay Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from classrooms. The move even received national media coverage.
Raab said he took his action to create “neutral learning environments.”
Over 100 students, parents and faculty protested the ban in January.
