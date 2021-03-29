NORTON — The local school district is among a dozen nationwide to earn a top award for their efforts to break down barriers for underserved students.
The districts won first-place Magna Awards from the National School Boards Association’s magazine, American School Board Journal.
Norton schools were singled out for their Priority One: Social Emotional Learning program.
“The foundational and collaborative work we have done on the issue of social emotional learning is our number one priority,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta told The Sun Chronicle. “Our faculty, staff, administration and school committee joined together over three years ago to begin this fundamental approach to teaching and learning. It is wonderful to be recognized.”
Mashpee public schools are among three grand prize winners and the only other school system from Massachusetts recognized.
The Mashpee School Committee developed a partnership with the Wampanoag tribe that celebrates the tribe’s heritage and culture and advances academic growth and social-emotional well-being of Wampanoag students through culture-based education.
An independent panel of school board members, administrators, and other educators met in December and selected the winners from district submissions.
The awards are given in three enrollment categories: under 5,000 students, 5,000 to 20,000 students, and over 20,000 students. Norton is in the under 5,000 category.
“2020 was a year like no other. The 2021 Magna Award-winning districts represent the enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue removing barriers to achievement for their underserved and vulnerable students,” NSBA Executive Director and CEO Anna Maria Chávez said.
All winners are highlighted in the April issue of ASBJ. You can read more about the first prize-winning districts at nsba.org/ASBJ/2021/april/first-place-magna-awards.
