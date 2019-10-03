Norton is the second safest community in Massachusetts.
That’s according to an analysis released Thursday by Security Baron, a company that describes itself as “a consumer-focused website dealing in matters of security — home security, property security, cyber security.”
The company analyzed FBI statistics to come up with safety scores for the top 255 out of 351 cities and towns in the state, a press release said.
The scores were calculated by using the number of violent crimes, police officers and property crimes per 1,000 residents as well as violent and property crime trends.
All communities in Massachusetts were analyzed, according to the release, but the results of only 255 were published on the Security Baron website.
Wayland was number one with a score of 92.09.
That town has 0.14 violent crimes, 0.64 property crimes and 1.65 police officers per 1,000 residents, the company found.
Norton had a score of 91.93, and has 0.05 violent crimes, 0.92 property crimes and 1.58 police officers per 1,000 residents.
Also factored in were murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, theft, vehicle theft and arson rates along with median incomes.
Other area communities to make the list were Rehoboth at No. 31, Mansfield at 107, Foxboro at 126, Attleboro at 145, Wrentham at 151 and North Attleboro at 153.
For more information go to https://securitybaron.com/safe-cities/massachusetts.
