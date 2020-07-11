NORTON -- Select board member Michael Flaherty has resigned from the board, and a special election to fill his seat is set for Saturday, Sept. 12.
Flaherty, who had been the board's vice chairman, had to resign because he has moved to Mansfield.
He had previously served on the finance committee for a decade and won a special election in June 2017 over retired police officer Brian Greco to fill the remaining year of a seat that had been held by former longtime selectman Timothy Giblin.
Flaherty then won a three-term in April 2018, facing no opposition.
"He was great when he was on the finance committee. He always has been very level headed and an intelligent guy and committed to the town," Town Manager Michael Yunits said of Flaherty.
Nomination papers are already available at the town clerk's office, and Frank Parker of Allen Drive has pulled papers, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. Parker lists his profession as an executive in the town's street listing.
Whoever is elected will serve until next spring's annual town election when Flaherty's term will have expired.
Flaherty's resignation means the five-member board will have four new members in a little over a year, with Brad Bramwell the longest serving member.
John "Jack" Conway, the board's new chairman, taking over for Bramwell, and Renee Deley, the new vice chair, were elected in April 2019 over longtime selectmen Robert Kimball and Robert Salvo. Also, Michael Toole was just elected at the June town election to replace Mary Steele, who chose not to run for a fifth term.
Polling hours for the election will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Norton Middle School.
Town elections starting with the June 20 annual town election are being held Saturdays to make it more convenient for voters and boost voter turnout. Also, the poll changed from the high school because of safety concerns that existed even before the virus crisis.
Combining the election with the Sept. 1 state primary election isn't feasible with the coronavirus restrictions, including 6 feet social distancing, Longhurst said.
"We don’t have enough room at the school to accommodate and we don’t have the help. It’s difficult enough to get help for one election because of this virus. This would be running two separate elections with separate ballots, two separate lists and double the help," Longhurst said. "To hold two elections at two separate locations the price would be much to high. We would have to notify all registered voters by mail which is very costly and I truly feel the residents would not be happy about going to two separate places to vote."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.