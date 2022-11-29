NORTON — Select board member Christine Deveau has resigned.
Deveau, who had been vice chair of the board, gave no reason in submitting her resignation, Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said.
Select board members at their meeting Wednesday night are scheduled to accept the resignation and reorganize.
They are also slated to discuss whether to call a special election to fill the vacancy or wait until the spring annual town election.
Deveau, who was elected along with board Chair Megan Artz in April 2021, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“We are all disappointed by Christine’s resignation,” board member Michael Toole said in an email. “In the year and a half of her time on the board she was truly growing into the role. Since her election, we had a lot of changes with Jack Conway and Renee Deley leaving which can make the transitions to the board difficult.
“She was becoming a big advocate for residents and boards such as the Conservation Commission, and Parks and Recreation, and her efforts will be missed. I don’t know the exact reason for her resignation except for a social media post stating ‘Family, health, and happiness come first,’ and if being a select board member was affecting any of the areas in her life she made the correct decision to walk away.”
Deveau, a 2014 Norton High School graduate who has lived in town most of her life, has over the years volunteered in different organizations.
When she ran for the board, she pledged to bring a new perspective to town, with goals of supporting local businesses and preserving natural features while encouraging new businesses to locate in town to increase revenue. Deveau also wanted to enhance community engagement.
“The town is moving in the right direction and I want to help guide us toward its future,” Deveau wrote in an election statement to The Sun Chronicle.
