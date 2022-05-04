NORTON -- Cody Thompson came up short in his bid to land a spot on the select board in Saturday's annual town election, but he carried out one of the most successful local write-in campaigns in years.
Thompson, a member of the economic development commission, took in 415 of 431 write-in votes for the board.
While the total fell short of the two official candidates who were elected to the select board -- finance committee member Kevin Snyder with 707 votes and Steven Hornsby with 542 votes, and the third candidate on the ballot, Robert Welsh with 509 votes -- it still was an impressive showing.
Making it even more striking was the fact that Thompson is a fairly new resident, having moved to town with his wife and children three years ago from Houston.
"We are very proud of the turnout we managed in just 20 days of campaigning, especially starting as a relative unknown," Thompson said. "I certainly could not have done it without all the help I got."
Thompson said he decided to launch his late campaign after some board candidates balked at debating. He became discouraged with the negative comments that ensued on social media, and he wanted to give voters another choice.
"The election is over, but the work continues on," Thompson said. "I have committed to continue representing the more than 31% of voters who supported me by providing regular updates and discussion on ongoing issues and meetings in our town through my Facebook page, Cody4Norton.
"My work on the Economic Development Commission will also continue, and I will look for other ways to serve Norton."
Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said it was the first write-in campaign in her six years as clerk, but added in 2005 Mary Steele won one for the then-board of selectmen with 510 votes.
There were other write-in votes Saturday.
No one pulled candidacy papers for three, three-year planning board seats, but Bill Marr received 186 votes, Laura Parker, 143 votes, and James Artz, 43 votes.
For housing authority, incumbent Charles Reynolds took out nomination papers for a two-year term and didn't return them, but he received nine write-in votes.
Longhurst sent letters out to see if the candidates will accept the positions.
"I'm sure a few of them will," Longhurst said.
There were also no official candidates for one and three-year terms on the board of assessors.
There will be another opening on the planning board as Hornsby is resigning. The town charter prohibits residents from serving on two elected boards.
Only 1,317, or just under 10%, of the town's 13,722 registered voters cast ballots in the election.