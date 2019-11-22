NORTON — The owner of an average assessed home can expect to pay about $205 more in property taxes this fiscal year.
Selectmen Thursday night held the annual tax hearing, and after much discussion, decided to continue with one tax rate for homes and businesses.
The typical home’s assessed value has climbed to $372,090, up from last year’s $356,033.
The tentative tax rate is $14.81 per $1,000 assessed valuation, and has to be approved by the state Department of Revenue. Last year’s rate was $14.90.
The tax bill for the average home would come in at about $5,510 as compared to last year’s $5,305 tab, which jumped about $170 from the year before.
On the business side, the average assessed value of commercial and industrial property is $1.68 million, up from last year’s $1.53 million. That tax bill would run about $24,885, an increase of about $2,114 from last year’s bill of $22,771.
Selectwoman Renee Deley pushed for two rates before reluctantly siding with the two other board members present, Jack Conway and Michael Flaherty, to keep one rate.
Conway and Flaherty agreed with Deley the town should be moving to separate rates in the coming years to alleviate the tax burden on homeowners.
Town Manager Michael Yunits pointed out area communities that have separate rates such as Mansfield and Foxboro have about 20 percent of their tax base business.
“Until we get up to that range, there is not a great benefit to do a split rate,” Yunits said.
Norton has about 15 percent of its tax base in business. About 82.5 percent of property in town is residential, down slightly. Commercial property is running about 6 percent, with industrial at nearly 9 percent — a hike from about 8 percent.
A second business park is being built in town.
There was also a fear small businesses, which the town has a good number of, would be too hurt by two rates.
“It seems a very outsized burden to put on business,” Conway said of one proposal mentioned for a dual rate.
“We’re trying to attract business,” Flaherty said.
While expressing concern for smaller businesses, Deley contended a slight shift of the tax burden wouldn’t be too detrimental, noting Mansfield “doesn’t seem to have any trouble attracting business.”
“It’s in our best interests,” Deley said. “It allows us to start moving in the right direction.”
‘Keeps going up’
William Rotondi, who chairs the finance committee, was also hoping for two rates with a slight tax burden shift. “My tax burden keeps going up,” Rotondi said. “We’re worried about small business but small business keeps making money.”
“I think what residents would be saving on average is not enough for the burden placed on commercial,” Flaherty said.
James Riley, a Realtor who chairs the board of assessors, urged selectmen to keep the one rate, pointing out many small business owners are residents and their tax impact would be split with two rates.
“Once you make the shift, you no longer are a business-friendly town,” Riley said.
Tax bills should be in the mail by the end of December.
Total value of property in town is now at $2.66 billion, up from last year’s $2.53 billion. Homes are valued overall at $2.197 billion.
The tax levy — the amount raised by taxes, would come in at $39.4 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.