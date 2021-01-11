NORTON -- The town is showing its support for Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses and his family, with police cruisers and fire vehicles driving by his home with lights and sirens going and residents displaying blue lights in their homes.
Desfosses, who has been a police officer for more than three decades, is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of a Boston hospital, battling COVID-19.
His wife Jessica said in a Facebook post Monday that his lungs have not improved. Desfosses has been in the hospital for three weeks.
On Sunday night, about 20 cruisers and fire vehicles drove by their home with emergency lights flashing and sirens blaring in support of Desfosses and his family.
In addition, residents have been urged to keep a blue light on at night in their homes.
Colleagues from Norton, area police departments and others have made a Norton police badge logo with his badge number and their Facebook profile photo with the phrase “NPD Strong” and a heart.
Desfosses, 52, was a detective for about 16 years before he was promoted to sergeant a few years ago. He was assigned back into the unit last year. He is also the commander of the police department’s honor guard, which has won several awards at law enforcement competitions over the years.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page created for his family has raised more than $80,000. He and his wife have two young daughters.
For more information on how to help go to gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-desfosses-family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.