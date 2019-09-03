ATTLEBORO — A Norton man allegedly slashed his own arm with a knife after allegedly stabbing his wife in the neck in an unprovoked violent episode over the weekend, court records say.
Robert P. Ruley, 54, of 140 Lincoln St., in Norton, was ordered held in jail without bail Tuesday, pending a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
The hearing is scheduled for Friday, during which prosecutors are expected to argue that the defendant is so dangerous he should be held without bail pending trial.
Ruley faces a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury related to the attack Saturday at their home, according to court records.
Meanwhile, his 50-year-old wife remains in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she had surgery on her carotid artery and is expected to recover, according to court records and police.
She told police her husband of 34 years attacked her without warning and tried to drag her into the woods as she pretended to “fade in and out.” At some point, she told police, she broke free and “ran for her life.”
She was found laying bleeding profusely in the road about 100 yards from her home around 4:45 p.m. Saturday by a man who was driving by on his motorcycle.
The woman told the man her husband had attacked her and said “please don’t let him kill me,” according to court records.
The man called 911 and gave the woman first aid before police and firefighters arrived.
She told police her husband suffers with mental health issues and had been committed to a hospital earlier in the week but had been released.
The husband was found laying on the back deck suffering from three cuts to his left arm which police say were self-inflicted.
The knife broke in the attack. The handle was found in the kitchen where the attack occurred and the bloody blade was found under the deck where the husband was found, according to police.
Robert Ruley was treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and released into police custody for his arraignment Tuesday. An innocent plea was entered.
His lawyer, Christopher Veale of Brockton, declined to comment after the arraignment.
The stabbing was investigated by officer Christopher McCarthy and detectives Todd Bramwell and Charles Turcotte in addition to other local officers and detectives. Also assisting were state police detectives and crime scene specialists.
Ruley may be held in jail without bail for up to 120 days if a judge deems him a danger to his wife or the public.
