NORTON — The school district’s assistant superintendent has been chosen to replace departing Superintendent Joseph Baeta.
Jennifer O’Neill, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning the past six years, will oversee local schools starting July 1.
After some closed session meetings, school committee members voted 4-1 recently to offer the position to O’Neill, pending contract negotiations.
A majority of school board members decided they had the best candidate already in-house and that a costly and dragged out external search wasn’t necessary.
It was also getting late in the school year to launch such a search.
“We do not have a final contract signed at this time,” school committee Chairman Daniel Sheedy said.
O’Neill previously worked in the school system for four years as a director of curriculum and before that as a teacher. She had taught third graders at Solmonese School for a decade.
“I’m well aware of her abilities and this is the perfect choice,” Baeta said. “Jen has been involved in every decision my office has made over the last nine-plus years. She is more than ready. I hope the community supports her.”
Baeta, who has served as superintendent since 2013, is leaving June 30 to oversee schools in Stoughton, where he grew up and still lives. He was named incoming superintendent there in late March.
School committee members have praised Baeta for his dedication and efforts improving the school district in trying times. There have been money constraints every year and also the pandemic.
Baeta was one of the early supporters among area school systems for School Choice, which allows students from other communities to attend local schools. The program is now bringing in about $2.3 million in student tuition to Norton, and several area school districts have since joined that state program.
In The Sun Chronicle area, only Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi has had a tenure as long as Baeta’s. She began the same time as he did.