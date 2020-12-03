NORTON — A local convenience store was reported robbed Thursday night.
The robbery occurred about 8 p.m. at Sun Market, located in a small plaza at 181 West Main St. (Route 123) across from Home Plate restaurant.
Attleboro and Foxboro police were alerted the suspect fled in a vehicle toward Route 140 and Mansfield.
Further information was not available.
