NORTON -- Town officials want to hear from residents to improve boating, fishing, and other water-based recreation in local waterways.
The town is working with Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) to develop a Water Access Master Plan to improve Norton’s water access and recreational future.
Community input is the essential component to shape the plan, officials say.
Residents are urged to take a five-minute survey on their recreational preferences and ideas for Norton in an online survey at https://bit.ly/norton-wateraccess.
Initiated in November 2020, project staff held public meetings at water access locations at Juniper Road, Evergreen and Sunset, South Highland Street, Alder Road, the Reservoir Dam, Crane Street (access to the Three Mile River), and Newland Street and Plain Street (access to the Canoe River).
At these meetings, residents -- mainly water access site abutters and nearby neighbors -- discussed how recreational access currently operates at these sites.
Summaries of these site meetings are available on the project website at https://srpedd.org/our-norton-waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.