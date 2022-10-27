NORTON — The fire department this week held its first swearing in/promotion ceremony since the pandemic began nearly three years ago.
About 150 people attended the ceremony Tuesday night in the middle school auditorium.
Jason Robbins and Michael Wilson were both sworn in to the position of deputy chief, left vacant when Benton Keene retired in August after 47 years with the department.
Eric Tynan, Robert Wood and Christopher Ferreira were sworn in as captains. Robert Crowley, Brian Hurd, Joshua Jorge and John Patten were sworn in as lieutenants.
Also, numerous firefighters were officially sworn in and pinned including: Christopher Jones, Zachary Smith, Victoria Sigman, Kelsey Bisio, Matthew Cornell, Brandon Becker, Christopher Fisher, Meghann Fitzgerald, Dakota Cullen, Michael Foley, Conner Timulty, Richard Whitney, Nathan Lowney, Christopher Haskins and Eric Arruda.
Firefighters were sworn in by Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst.
The fire department’s chaplain, the Rev. Bernard Hinkley, gave an invocation and benediction.
Also attending the ceremony were retired members of the department including Chief Richard Gomes, Chief Paul Schleicher, Keene and Deputy Chief David Myles.
