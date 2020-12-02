NORTON — The owner of a typical home in town will be paying about $200 more in property taxes this budget year.
Select board members held the annual tax hearing last week and decided to continue with one tax rate for homes and businesses.
The tentative rate, which still has to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, is $14.93 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which compares to last year’s $14.81.
The owner of an average home valued at $382,978 will pay about $5,718 in taxes. Last year, that bill was about $5,510.
Tax bills have risen fairly consistently over the last few years. Two years ago, the average homeowner also paid about $200 more in taxes than the prior year.
The typical home’s assessed value last year was $372,090.
“Property home values did go up probably an average of 5 percent,” Director of Assessing Denise Ellis said.
This year was an interim revaluation year as last year the town underwent a full revaluation.
There was no strong support among select board members to move to separate tax rates.
“They are all on the same page because of COVID,” Ellis said. “They had some concerns with some businesses hurting already and they did not want to put any more pressure on them. They all wanted to wait (to consider dual rates).”
The town’s tax base is only comprised of about 18% commercial, and communities typically don’t have separate rates unless they are in the 20%-plus ballpark.
Selectmen last year discussed at length the option of going with two rates, however.
While they want to attract business, board members have agreed the town should be moving to separate rates in the coming years to alleviate the tax burden on homeowners.
A second business park is being built in town.
The tax hearing had been continued a few times for various reasons, including the coronavirus and delays getting information from the state.
Tax bills are expected to be mailed out by the end of the month, and due around Feb. 1.
They will be for the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year, which started July 1. The first two bills were estimated tax bills and were already due.
The total valuation of town property is $2,761,023,460.
