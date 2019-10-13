NORTON -- For most American teens, buying their first car is a rite of passage.
It’s something that they never forget.
For one Norton teen, his first car might be one he will want to forget. Or, it could be a story he passes along to future generations.
Ethan Nelson had his first car, a used Cadillac Eldorado, with clean shiny license plates attached, for about one day when he drove to the Norton car wash around 3 p.m. Saturday. He and his father Craig weren’t even sure of the year of the vehicle yet; they think it was a 2005.
Anyway, Ethan, having competed in a Norton High Football game earlier in the day, was getting his new ride washed in one of the two automated bays at the car wash when, as he said, “It started to overheat.”
Lucky for Ethan, he knew enough to leave his vehicle, even while the car wash was running, because it turned out to be an engine fire.
The three men on Squad 44 out of the Chartley Fire Station immediately reported heavy smoke coming out of the building and struck an alarm for a working fire.
All fire officials at the scene said having Chartley open made a huge difference in response time as the squad was able to get to the fire much sooner than other apparatuses did.
It took about 10 to 15 minutes to knock the flames down and work through the thick black smoke.
Both Chief Shawn Simmons and Captain Al Fuller said the first thing firefighters did was make sure everyone was out of the vehicle then went in to fight the fire.
Firefighters also had to force their way into a rear of the building and turn off all the power to the car wash located at 209 West Main St., and closed it until an electrician could determine if the fire caused any damage to the wiring of the business.
Firefighters said it was somewhat difficult to fight the fire because it was in a confined space and heavy smoke.
They also had a difficult time opening the Eldorado's hood to get at the engine compartment.
Ethan and his father stood quietly off to the side and watched the firefighters put out the blaze.
The high school student said “it was a little scary.”
In the future, it could be quite the story to tell.
