NORTON -- How the coronavirus pandemic has impacted town businesses and how they emerge from the shutdown will be the topic of a one-hour community presentation and discussion at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Norton Local Rapid Recovery Plan will focus on the West Main Street business district's recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.
The results of a business owner survey that was conducted in April as well as additional data that has been collected this spring will be shared at Wednesday's session.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.