NORTON — Residents and business owners can have their say this Saturday on how the town will develop in the coming years.
A “Discovery Workshop” is being held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St., behind Home Plate restaurant.
The town is working on a master, or comprehensive, plan that will serve as a guide for future development.
“A master plan is driven by public input and creates a vision for the town and identifies the strategies and actions needed to accomplish the vision,” Planning and Economic Development Director Paul DiGiuseppe said.
The town’s regional planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District, is assisting the town in its efforts.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org or www.srpedd.org/Norton-Master-Plan.
