NORTON -- Residents supported the creation of a department of public works and turning the elected water and sewer commission into an appointed body at Tuesday's annual town meeting.
Over 100 residents turned out to the four-hour meeting at the high school.
Most area communities have already created DPWs, merging highway, water and sewer departments/divisions.
A DPW director would oversee the new department, with a salary range of $123,000 to $170,000. The position would be appointed by the town manager.
The elected water and sewer commission would become appointed by select board members, who proposed the changes.
The water and sewer commission has faced criticism the last several years for town water quality problems that are being addressed largely with a new $11 million treatment plant.
However, the commission has been placed under the microscope due to cost overruns for the plant and West Main Street sewer main project.
Select board members and others have contended an appointed water and sewer commission would have more accountability.
The creation of a DPW and appointed water and sewer commission requires amending the town charter and bylaws, and the changes have to be voted at a local election.
Previous attempts to abolish the elected commission have failed.
A $65.2 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 was easily approved that preserves most existing services.
The budget represents a $1.7 million, or 2.7%, hike over this year’s $63.4 million in spending.
The budget increases local government and school funding by about 2% each.
Police and fire departments’ requested overtime accounts have been reduced, which finance committee members warn could cut shift staffing at times and increase response times.
About $1.4 million in building and equipment items were approved.
Voters also supported seeking state approval to increase the number of all alcohol liquor licenses in town by two, for a total of six.
A few zoning bylaw amendments were also backed, including changing about 16 acres on Elm and Cross streets from industrial to village commercial zoning.
The site of the former Reed and Barton business is contaminated, and housing is being eyed for the site once it's cleaned up.