NORTON — Residents will be asked to accept the new master plan to guide town development and support several financial requests at Monday’s fall annual town meeting.
The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school at 66 West Main St. (Route 123).
Residents and town officials under the planning board’s guidance and with consultant Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District have been working for over a year developing the master plan to steer town growth over the next decade.
Another key item on the warrant or agenda is a request for $700,000 for land and easements for the long-planned rail-trail recreation project that would go through Norton and Mansfield.
In Norton, the trail would be near North Washington, Cobb, Briggs and Crane streets as well as Arrowhead and Johnson drives.
The budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 would be increased by about $765,000 under another request.
The schools would get $458,000 for transportation, the police department $52,000 for overtime and new hirees, and fire department $75,000 for overtime.
A total of $383,952 for building and equipment items known as capital items is on the warrant as well, including for a minibus for school athletics, school technology displays, two highway department trucks, and two police cruisers.
Also, $225,274 is being requested for “separation expenses” for retiring employees.
Finance committee members are not recommending a proposal that would authorize the select board to file a home rule petition with the state Legislature to get approval to issue additional alcohol licenses.
One of the licenses is being requested for the new business park and another would go for property on Old Colony Road (Route 123) between the intersection of North and South Worcester streets and the Attleboro line.
