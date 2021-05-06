NORTON — Residents face a final vote Saturday on a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for a new town hall, senior/community support center, and athletic complex.
The vote will be part of the annual town meeting, where the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will also be decided on.
Voters also will vote on a proposed tax break for a Home Depot that is planned in the new business park being built off Leonard Street near Interstate 495.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m on the high school football field. The rain date is Saturday, May 15.
With a turnout of roughly a quarter of registered voters, the debt exclusion for the building projects was approved 1,665 to 1,568 at the April 10 annual election, but the measure still needs town meeting approval.
The long-planned building projects are projected to increase the tax rate by about 78 cents per $1,000 property valuation for the first half of a 30-year bond, and about 59 cents for the last 15 years. That would translate to $78 and $59 per $100,000 valuation, and total an estimated $2,069 per $100,000 valuation over the bond period.
The town hall is estimated to cost $23.3 million, the senior/support center $11.1 million, and athletic complex $6.3 million, for a total of $40.76 million.
With interest factored in, the overall tab would run to roughly $57 million.
Finance committee members are recommending passage of the debt exclusion.
A 24,450-square-foot, two-story town hall would replace a cramped and structurally-deficient building, part of which dates to 1910.
The new town hall would require the nearly 1 1/2 acres of land between the current location and police station.
A 11,850-square-foot senior/community support center would replace an 1,850-square-foot building dating to 1880.
The town’s senior population is growing fast and a community support center is needed for all ages, officials say.
Select board members have an agreement to purchase a six-acre Mansfield Avenue (Route 140)/Freeman Street site for the center.
As for the athletic complex at the high school, many of the existing facilities date to 1972 and the plans call for new and rehabilitated ones.
The proposed $62.65 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is a $1.25 million, or 2 percent, increase over this year’s spending.
The schools would get $31.8 million, a 2.5 percent increase, with town government seeing a 1.6 percent hike.
Public safety would see a reduction in overtime, which officials warn could lead to shift reductions and longer response times.
Some $2.2 million in building and equipment expenses are also being requested, including $700,000 for well work.
Another item is a request for $517,000 to connect the high school and Yelle Elementary Schools to the new sewer main along Route 123.
The proposed tax break for The Home Depot would run 10 years for a building on 15 acres.
There are also proposed revisions to bylaws for marijuana businesses and stormwater runoff.
