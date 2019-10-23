NORTON — Residents approved a few pricey expenditures at the town’s fall and special town meetings, including about $1 million to knock down some old buildings and install energy efficient street lights.
A total of 166 registered voters turned out for Monday night’s meetings, which lasted nearly three hours at the high school.
About $522,000 was appropriated to demolish two buildings off Cross Street that had belonged to the former Reed & Barton company and had been declared a hazard.
Building Commissioner Chris Carmichael presented photos showing the buildings leaning toward the road — the reason one lane of Cross Street has been shut down.
“It’s become a life safety issue,” Carmichael said. “It is an imminent threat.”
The building commissioner said young people have been entering the buildings and others on the site that have been boarded up and fenced off.
Residents questioned the cost and town’s role.
Reed & Barton went bankrupt and the responsibility for the property’s safety has fallen to the town, Carmichael explained.
The tab approved will cover demolition, removal of debris and asbestos abatement, he added.
Carmichael said a lien can be placed on the property to help the town try to recover expenses. Town officials have also been seeking grants for the work.
The site had been considered for a new town hall and community center/senior center but more contamination issues than expected cropped up. The state and federal government are helping clean the site.
Residents allocated $140,000 to study additional sites and conduct further planning for the buildings.
Another hefty request was for $455,000 to replace the town’s street lights with more energy efficient LED lights, which town officials say will save money in the long run. The money will be borrowed.
Also at the town meetings, residents voted unanimously for over $1.1 million for building and equipment items.
Local schools received $332,000 for classroom and infrastructure technology, a minibus, tractor, and truck. A new fire department ambulance will cost about $370,000.
Voters also supported the transfer of $690,184 from surplus funds to supplement this fiscal year’s budget that began July 1. Of that sum, the schools are earmarked for $335,000 for materials, supplies, curriculum and instructional purchases, the police department gets $120,000 for salaries, and the fire department nearly $100,000.
Because the Reservoir Street water line replacement project came in about $458,000 under budget, residents agreed to set that aside for similar work.
Voters supported some zoning bylaw changes requested by the planning board but opposed others.
