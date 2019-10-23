NORTON — From now on, voters in town elections will be casting ballots on Saturdays instead of Tuesdays.
Residents approved the switch after some debate at Monday’s town meeting.
“The intent behind this was to give people a little more flexibility, more opportunity to vote,” Selectman Michael Flaherty said.
Selectmen in August sided with the request from Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst to move the date to a Saturday.
Longhurst has said she expects turnout to improve because Saturdays are more convenient for residents, many of whom are very busy during the week or work out of town. She noted school won’t be in session and there will be less traffic and no school buses.
Kevin Schleicher, a town police officer, pointed to the advantages of improved safety for students.
Some residents and former town officials supported keeping local elections on Tuesdays.
Former longtime selectman Robert Kimball said he was concerned Saturday voting could actually lead to lower turnout. State and presidential elections will remain on Tuesdays.
“I’m concerned people would be confused,” Kimball said.
He suggested waiting until a new community center is built that Kimball and others would like to see used for voting.
Another resident inquired about the cost of the change.
Longhurst said she expects costs will decrease because plans are to cut back poll hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. That means less pay needed for poll workers and police details.
Finance committee members said they thought the date change was a great idea but had questions, and didn’t recommend it going into town meeting.
Those concerns were alleviated when they were told the election would be held on the fourth Saturday of April unless it conflicts with a school vacation or religious holiday. Selectmen would have to vote by Jan. 1 to hold the election on another Saturday that month. The elections have been held on the last Tuesday of April.
One resident pointed out that absentee ballots are always available.
On Tuesday, Longhurst said the town just has to await for the state Attorney General’s office’s approval of the bylaw amendment, which is standard practice and is expected.
Not only will residents be voting on a different day, they’ll be doing so in another location.
Polls for all elections, both local and state, are being relocated to the middle school from the high school.
Superintendent Joseph Baeta and school committee members supported the middle school for safety reasons, as it is the only school with a gym that can be accessed by the public from external doors.
Limited parking is somewhat of a concern, however.
