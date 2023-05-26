NORTON -- Norton High School held its annual Memorial Day assembly on Friday to honor veterans.
The ceremonies honored many who served from the town with two video presentations, one entitled “Memorial Day Tribute” and the second “If I Die Young.”
Emma Biron, the winner of the Voice of Democracy Essay contest, read her essay urging for better treatment of veterans.
“They helped our country, and now our country and citizens must repay the favor,” she said.
Violette Turcotte recited the Gettysburg Address in which President Abraham Lincoln back in 1863 summed up succinctly, in 273 words, what those who die for the nation mean to the nation.
But the main event was the presentation of the Herbert Church Award.
The annual award was started in 2015 to honor a Norton veteran.
This year the award went to Fred Williams, 78, a former Marine who spent 21 years as commander of American Legion Post 222.
Williams has also attended veterans’ ceremonies at the schools and addressed students, and participates in firing squads to honor dead soldiers at funerals all over New England.
Williams has attended hundreds of the services.
History teacher Eric Paulus gave a short history of Williams’ life.
He grew up in New Jersey, became a Marine and then an electrical inspector of power plants.
Williams wanted an assignment to Vietnam, but he was denied. Instead, his duties during the Vietnam War era were to guard the president of the United States and other dignitaries.
Paulus said the award was given in gratitude for all that Williams has done for the nation and town.
“Fred, as a thank you for all your years of service to the country, to the school community and to your fellow veterans, Norton High School would like to present you with this year’s Herbert Church Award for your service and sacrifice, which displays our gratitude to you for everything you have done and continue to do for our country and town.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
