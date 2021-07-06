NORTON — Norton High School has dedicated its annual veteran’s award in memory of Herbert Church, who died in February at age 94.
“Given what he has done for the town and schools over the years, we thought it would be appropriate to rename the award in his honor,” social studies teacher Eric Paulus said.
The award will now be known as the Norton High School Herbert Church Award for Service & Sacrifice.
This year was the first Memorial Day in town since the early 1950s where Church wasn’t present, Paulus noted.
At the age of 17 in 1944, Church left high school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II’s Pacific Theater.
Church was a member of the Navy’s Amphibious Force with the title of Quartermaster 3rd Class. His duties included transporting the Army’s 27th Infantry Division to the island of Saipan to battle the Japanese.
Following his service, Church was active in town, including with the local American Legion and VFW posts, and each year attended town and school veterans ceremonies.
“Herb would become a pillar of our community, dedicating his life to helping others. Herb felt most comfortable when he was advocating and supporting his fellow veterans,” Paulus said. “A man with quiet dignity, respect, and honor, he would go on to become one of Norton’s most appreciated and respected citizens.
“When he wasn’t working on behalf of his fellow veterans, he could often be found educating and helping students in the Norton Public Schools,” Paulus added. “Herb spent over 60 years coming to every Norton High Memorial Day Assembly, visiting and speaking in classrooms about his experiences.”
Church was the Boys and Girls State coordinator from 1953 until 2018.
“Norton Public Schools was proud to present Mr. Church with his honorary high school diploma in 2015, making him a permanent member of the Norton High family,” Paulus said.
The veterans award wasn’t given out this year because the school’s Memorial Day ceremony was virtual, with a student-and-staff-made video that was shown to students.
“We thought it would be a good year to pause the awarding of the plaque since we weren’t able to have any of the veterans come to the school,” Paulus said. “We used to simply call the award the NHS Veteran Appreciation Award and it has always been handed out to a local veteran who has gone above and beyond in their service to the schools and community.”
Past award recipients include Church — the first recipient back in 2015 — fellow WWII veteran Albert Watson, Korean War veteran Edward Brault, and Vietnam veterans Ray Jackson and Barry Peasley.
“Amazing local heroes who put their lives on the line as members of the U.S. Armed Forces and then returned home to Norton to give back to their local community, including the Norton Public Schools,” Paulus said.
He added of Church, “I had the honor of beginning this special tradition by paying tribute to one of Norton’s most famous local veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.