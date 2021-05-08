NORTON -- It was an historic day in town as residents overwhelming gave final approval of a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion for a new town hall, senior/community support center, and athletic complex at Saturday’s annual town meeting.
Hundreds of voters packed the high school football field for the three-hour meeting afternoon meeting that at times was threatened by rain.
The long-planned building projects are projected to hike taxes for the typical homeowner by roughly $300 a year for a 30-year bond.
The tax rate would increase by about 78 cents per $1,000 property valuation for the first half of the bond, and about 59 cents for the last 15 years. That would translate to $78 and $59 per $100,000 valuation, and total an estimated $2,069 per $100,000 valuation over the bond period.
The town hall is estimated to cost $23.3 million, the senior/support center $11.1 million, and athletic complex $6.3 million, for a total of $40.76 million.
With interest factored in, the overall tab would run to roughly $57 million.
Finance committee members recommended passage of the debt exclusion, which because of borrowing required a two-thirds affirmative vote that was easily met. There were several dissenters.
Select board Chairman Jack Conway called voters decision "an investment in their community."
"It’s well past time to address these deficiencies," Conway said.
With a turnout of roughly a quarter of registered voters, the debt exclusion was approved by a vote of 1,665 to 1,568 at the April 10 annual election.
A 24,450-square-foot, two-story town hall would replace a cramped and structurally-deficient building that runs 14,800 square feet, part of which dates to 1910.
The new town hall would require the nearly 1 1/2 acres of land between the current location and police station.
A 11,850-square-foot senior/community support center would replace an 1,850-square-foot building dating to 1880.
The town's senior population is skyrocketing and a community support center is needed for all ages, officials say.
Select board members have an agreement to purchase a six-acre Mansfield Avenue (Route 140)/Freeman Street site for the center.
As for the athletic complex at the high school, many of the existing facilities date to 1972 and the plans call for new and rehabilitated ones.
With no discussion, voters unanimously backed a $62.65 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that is a $1.25 million or 2 percent increase over this year's spending.
The schools are earmarked to get $31.8 million -- a 2 1/2 percent increase, with town government seeing a 1.6 percent hike.
A total of $2.2 million in building and equipment expenses were supported, including $700,000 for well work.
Voters also approved a tax break for a Home Depot distribution center that is planned in the new business park being built off Leonard Street near Interstate 495.
The tax break would run 10 years for a building on 15 acres, with the town taking in $943,000 in taxes and the business not having to pay $784,000, Town Manager Michael Yunits said.
"Similar to what Amazon has been doing for same or next day delivery, orders could be sourced from this local warehouse to the surrounding areas," Conway said. "It’s a new business model they are piloting, and this location has been identified as a potential contender for their initial expansion."
