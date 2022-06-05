NORTON -- Residents at Tuesday's annual town meeting are being asked to support the creation of a department of public works and turn the elected water and sewer commission into an appointed body.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the high school.
A proposed $65.2 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that preserves most existing services tops the meeting's agenda.
The budget represents a $1.7 million, or 2.7%, hike over this year's $63.4 million in spending.
The recommended budget would increase local government and school funding by about 2% each.
Schools face a $915,514 shortfall from their requested 4.8% budget increase, and general government is being asked to shoulder a $372,886 reduction in its 4.5% requested increase.
Police and fire departments requested overtime accounts have been reduced, which finance committee members warn could reduce shift staffing at times and increase response times.
As for forming a DPW, most area communities have already done that, merging highway, water and sewer departments.
A DPW director would oversee the new department, with a salary range of $123,000 to $170,000. The position would be appointed by the town manager.
The elected water and sewer commission would become appointed by select board members, who are proposing the changes.
The water and sewer commission has faced criticism the last several years for town water quality problems that are being addressed largely with a new $11 million treatment plant.
However, the commission has been placed under the microscope due to cost overruns for the plant and West Main Street sewer main project.
Select board members and others have contended an appointed water and sewer commission would have more accountability.
The creation of a DPW and appointed water and sewer commission would require amending the town charter and bylaws.
Previous attempts to abolish the elected commission have failed.
Building and equipment requests total $1.4 million.
Voters are also being asked to back seeking state approval to increase the number of liquor licenses in town by two.
A few zoning bylaw amendments are also up for a vote, including changing slightly over 16 acres on Elm and Cross streets from industrial to village commercial zoning.
For more information and the warrant, visit www.norton.ma.org.