NORTON — Residents will decide at a special town meeting Saturday where marijuana businesses can locate and whether to rezone the town center.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on the high school football field.
Attendees are required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and bring their own chairs.
Most of the agenda articles pertain to zoning, as they were postponed from the June annual town meeting.
The issue of marijuana business districts came up at a previous town meeting, and the town center zoning is the result of a consultant’s study.
Under the rezoning, the Village Commercial District would become the Village Center Core District, encouraging businesses on the first floor of buildings with housing allowed on a second floor, among other changes.
The rezoning is intended to both preserve the character of the center and promote commercial growth. It was proposed by the planning board and supported by the finance committee.
As for marijuana businesses, an overlay district would be created for them and they would be allowed by special permit from the planning board.
The overlay district includes segments of Route 140 North, East Main Street (Route 123), Norton Commerce Center, industrial zones in South Norton, and business and industrial zones in Chartley.
The marijuana business zoning is proposed by the economic development commission and also supported by the finance committee.
For more information, visit the town website, www.nortonma.org.
