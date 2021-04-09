NORTON — Residents will be making some important, and possibly historic, decisions at Saturday’s annual town election.
Voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the middle school.
Residents will decide whether to approve a $41 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for a new town hall, senior/community support center, and athletic complex.
They’ll also vote on whether to adopt a charter that will change the way their town is governed. The five-member select board would be eliminated and a seven-member elected town council and the town manager would gain more authority over town departments and appoint members of committees.
Residents will also decide a three-way race for two select board seats. Christine Deveau, select board member Megan Artz and Frank Parker are running for the three-year terms.
