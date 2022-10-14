NORTON -- Residents at a special town meeting Monday are being asked to change where solar projects are allowed in town and how the finance committee is appointed.
The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON -- Residents at a special town meeting Monday are being asked to change where solar projects are allowed in town and how the finance committee is appointed.
The meeting is set to start at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
A citizen petition article seeks to allow large-scale ground-mounted solar projects in the R-40 residential zoning district by a special permit from the planning board.
Most of those who signed the petition, including lead petitioner Randy Fogerty, live on Oak Street.
Members of the planning board after a public hearing and select board voted with one dissenter on each board to oppose the requested zoning amendment.
In their opposition, planning board members cited noise, most development in the R-40 zone is on small lots, most of the town already allows solar, and the zone is designed for homes. Also, board members contended the change would make it difficult to deny solar projects.
Another high profile article on the warrant or agenda would change how members of the finance committee that make recommendations to town meeting voters are selected.
Also a petition article, from former planning board member Mark Sweeney, looks to have a committee appoint finance committee members.
Finance board members are now appointed by the town moderator who oversees town meeting.
Supporters of the switch say it will enhance transparency and expand input on who is named to the important committee.
Opponents such as former moderator Bill Gouveia maintain it would pose a conflict of interest to have some of the committee members, including from the select board and school committee, appoint residents to make recommendations on school and town finances.
The finance committee opposes the change and the select board was locked 2-2 in their vote whether to recommend the proposal.
Any such revision would require a bylaw and charter change.
Also, $1.2 million is being sought to supplement this fiscal year's budget, including $416,000 for schools.
And $282,000 for interest payments for borrowing for the planned new senior center/community support center is requested.
Another $191,000 for building and equipment items known as capital items would be used for a new fire department pickup and redoing the library parking lot.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.