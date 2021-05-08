NORTON — It was a historic day for the town on Saturday as residents overwhelming gave final approval to a $41 million tax hike which will help pay for a new town hall, senior/community support center, and athletic complex at Saturday’s annual town meeting.
Hundreds of voters packed the high school football field for the three-hour afternoon meeting which at times was threatened by rain.
The long-planned building projects are projected to increase taxes for the typical homeowner by roughly $300 a year for 30 years.
The tax rate would increase by about 78 cents per $1,000 property valuation for the first half of the bond, and about 59 cents for the last 15 years. That would translate to $78 and $59 per $100,000 valuation, and total an estimated $2,069 per $100,000 valuation over the 30-year bond period.
The town hall is estimated to cost $23.3 million, the senior/support center $11.1 million, and the athletic complex $6.3 million, for a total of $40.76 million.
With interest factored in, the overall tab would run to roughly $57 million.
Finance committee members recommended passage of the item — a debt exclusion of the Proposition 2 1/2 tax limiting law — which because of borrowing, required a two-thirds affirmative vote that was easily met. There were several dissenters.
Former town moderator Bill Gouveia reminded voters there is never a good time to ask for money.
“Never once have I heard this is a pretty good time, it always is, this is not the time,” Gouveia said. “I say it is the right time.”
He said the projects would “take care of basic needs” and put the town on par with other communities.
Gouveia also said the town, in its three centuries, had never appropriated taxpayer dollars to build a town hall, having used a donated building before moving into the current town hall building, part of which was a former school gym.
Janet O’Keeffe, a senior on a fixed income, said she recognized the needs but was voting no. “I’m so afraid of this,” she said, and of losing her home. “I want it, but I don’t want it.”
Select Board Chairman Jack Conway, who reminded residents costs would rise by millions of dollars if the projects were not backed, called the voters’ decision “an investment in their community.”
“It’s well past time to address these deficiencies,” Conway said.
With a turnout of roughly a quarter of registered voters, the tax increase was approved by a vote of 1,665 to 1,568 at the April 10 annual election.
A 24,450-square-foot, two-story town hall would replace a cramped and structurally-deficient building that runs 14,800 square feet, part of which dates to 1910.
The new town hall would require the nearly 1 1/2 acres of land between the current location and police station.
A 11,850-square-foot senior/community support center would replace an 1,850-square-foot building dating to 1880 that had once been used as a fire station and school.
The town’s senior population is skyrocketing and a community support center is needed for all ages, officials say.
Select Board members have an agreement to purchase a six-acre Mansfield Avenue /Freeman Street site for the center.
As for the athletic complex at the high school, many of the existing facilities date to 1972 and the plans call for new and rehabilitated ones, including a new artificial turf field with track, multi-purpose field and tennis courts.
The $6.3 million price tag also includes $517,000 to connect the high school and Yelle Elementary School to the new sewer main along West Main Street.
With no discussion, voters unanimously backed a $62.65 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that is a $1.25 million, or 2 percent increase, over this year’s spending. The schools are earmarked to get $31.8 million — a 2 1/2 percent increase, with town government seeing a 1.6 percent hike.
A total of $12 million was backed for energy studies and improvements to town and school buildings that is expected to save much money in the long run.
A total of $2.2 million in building and equipment expenses was supported, including $700,000 for well work.
Voters also approved a tax break for a Home Depot distribution center that is planned in the new business park being built off Leonard Street near Interstate 495.
The tax break would run 10 years for a building on 15 acres, with the town taking in $943,000 in taxes and the business not having to pay $784,000, Town Manager Michael Yunits said, adding up to $200,000 in building permit fees is also expected.
“Similar to what Amazon has been doing for same or next day delivery, orders could be sourced from this local warehouse to the surrounding areas,” Conway said. “It’s a new business model they are piloting, and this location has been identified as a potential contender for their initial expansion.”
