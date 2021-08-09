NORTON -- A large appliance business planning to move into the town's new business park is getting a tax break.
Residents at a special town meeting Monday night overwhelmingly approved the tax break for Yale Appliance, which had been located in the industrial park in Mansfield before moving to Stoughton.
A total of 81 residents turned out to the rare summer town meeting held in the high school auditorium, and masks were required as selectmen at the recommendation of local health officials voted Thursday night to require masks in all town buildings.
Yale Appliance and Condyne, the owner of Blue Star Business Park on Leonard Street, would not have to pay property taxes to the expected full amount.
The so-called Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement would run 10 years, with 85 percent of taxes exempt the first year and that being reduced each year, ending up at 35 percent by the final year.
The tax break would amount to $1.186 million, and $1.2 million would be paid in taxes.
A 210,000-square-foot building is planned on the 27-acre site that is estimated to cost $17,750,000 that the property owner seeks a tax break for.
Yale Appliance, which would lease the building for its new headquarters, distribution operations and retail showroom, was looking for a tax break for its projected investment of $1 million but would also see smaller lease payments.
The business that dates back to 1923 sells and services refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, ovens, and grills.
Besides its headquarters and distribution center in Stoughton that it needs more space for, Yale Appliance has three retail locations: Boston, Framingham and Hanover.
Yale Appliance plans to relocate 100 and hire 15 more full-time employees over five years. Norton residents would have first crack at the new jobs, and local businesses priority as suppliers and vendors.
"We're going to have a lot of good jobs here," said Steve Sheinkopf, whose family has owned the business since 1932.
Some residents questioned truck traffic, but Sheinkopf said only a few trucks will be in and out of the building a day and use nearby Interstate 495.
George Hast opposed the tax deal, contending the highway access is enough incentive for the business to relocate to Norton.
"There's $1 million plus sitting on the sidelines, what's next?" James Veglas of Downing Drive said, also opposing the tax break.
Town Manager Michael Yunits pointed out four of the five top taxpayers in town have or had tax breaks: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Auto Parts International, Horizon Beverage, and Home Market Foods.
Members of the finance committee, economic development commission and select board favored passage of the tax break.
About a dozen residents voted against the request.
Sheinkopf said Yale Appliance has a long history of donating to local causes, including food pantries and veterans, and community involvement, including supporting education. It has its own foundation that has donated millions, he said.
"Giving back is a huge part of what we do," Sheinkopf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.