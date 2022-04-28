NORTON — The campaigning for Saturday’s annual town election has been among the liveliest in a few years.
Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Norton Middle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
There are races for select board and school committee.
Kevin Snyder, Robert Welsh and Steven Hornsby are running for the two available three-year select board seats. Hornsby is on the planning board and Snyder serves on the finance committee.
Also, Cody Thompson, a member of the economic development commission, is running as a write-in candidate for select board. Thompson said he decided to launch his late campaign after some board candidates balked at debating and he became discouraged with the political atmosphere that ensued.
The two select board members whose seats are expiring are not seeking re-election: Chair Jack Conway and Renee Deley.
Both took out nomination papers for second terms but Conway decided not to return them, citing health and family priorities.
Deley, who chairs the EDC, returned papers for select board and the school committee, but withdrew from the select board race.
“I had an amazing time serving on the select board for the past three years and feel like the board really made a difference and influenced positive change,” Deley said, adding she has two children in local schools. “After careful consideration and discussion with my family and close friends I decided to shift my focus to the school committee” and “feel even more committed to giving back to our community by serving on the school committee.”
Besides Deley, school committee member Sheri Cohen and Nicholas Schleicher are vying for the two three-year school board seats. Cohen has chaired the school committee and Schleicher has an extensive recreation background.
The school board seat of Kathleen Stern is also expiring but she didn’t take out nomination papers.
Deley would have had to decline one of the positions if elected to both boards because the town charter prohibits a resident from serving on two elected boards.
“This has been a very controversial election to say the least,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. “Should be a very interesting election.”
For water/sewer commission, Steven Bernstein is the sole candidate for a one-year slot and incumbent Steven Bishop has no opposition for a three-year term.
For housing authority, member Paul Ruozzi is slated for a three-year term, and member James Dinsel for a five-year term. Incumbent Charles Reynolds took out nomination papers for a two-year term but didn’t return them. There can be a write-in candidate.
No one pulled candidacy papers for three, three-year planning board seats or one- and three-year terms on the board of assessors.
“Hopefully we will see write-ins,” Longhurst said.
One of the planning board seats is vacant, the other two are held by vice chairwoman Julie Oakley and Kevin O’Neil. One of the assessor seats is vacant, the other held by Carolann McCarron.
There are 13,722 registered voters.
“I am hoping to see 3,000 voters,” Longhurst said, which would be roughly a 22% turnout.
The 2020 federal census required a very slight change to a precinct line.
“The only change we have is that the even numbers on North Washington Street went from Precinct 4 to Precinct 3,” Longhurst said. “I don’t see any major problems.”