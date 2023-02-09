NORTON — Residents will be filling a vacancy on the five-member select board at a special town election Saturday.
Polling hours for the town’s 13,988 registered voters are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Norton Middle School.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON — Residents will be filling a vacancy on the five-member select board at a special town election Saturday.
Polling hours for the town’s 13,988 registered voters are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Norton Middle School.
There has been a lot of interest, campaigning and signs around town for the race between Cody Thompson and Alec E. Rich III.
The two are vying to replace Christine Deveau, who was first elected in April 2021 and had been the board’s vice chair but abruptly resigned in November. The term expires next spring.
Thompson, 39, who moved with his family to town in 2019, had been a member of the Economic Development Commission from 2020 until appointed to the finance committee last May.
He is a vice president with CAC Specialty in the Natural Resources group where he handles large corporate property and casualty insurance programs.
“End the dirty politics and in-fighting by providing true transparency and visibility, so we can refocus on the business of running and improving Norton,” Thompson said of his goals. “I also plan to explore town trash, reducing sewer connection costs, reducing wasteful spending, improving town communications, and reviewing risk management and emergency response resources.”
Thompson launched one of the most successful local write-in campaigns in years at last spring’s annual town election, getting 415 votes for the select board, but that tally fell short of the two official candidates who were elected.
Thompson decided to launch his late campaign last year after some board candidates balked at debating. He said he became discouraged with the negative comments that ensued on social media and he wanted to give voters another choice.
This time around, board members are at odds over who should hold the chair position and other matters several view as a power struggle.
Thompson said he plans to hold board members accountable and bring fairness.
“My motto is ‘Service, Civility, Respect’ because that’s what I was looking for and found lacking in last year’s elections,” Thompson said.
“I have held several in-person meetings, recorded videos at Norton Media Center, and have spoken with people at social events, my church, and my kids’ sporting events,” Thompson said of his campaigning, which has also involved mailers and a heavy presence on social media that he said sets him apart from his challenger.
Rich, 49, is a longtime resident who several years ago served on the water and sewer commission as well as the industrial development commission.
He is in the waste management business.
Asked why he is running for office, Rich cited “the current climate” in town.
“My current company is now operated by my oldest son and people working for me. I have a little bit more time to give back to the town,” he said.
Rich said he stays away from ongoing controversy in town involving the select board. “I will handle that in person. We have real work to do.
“We need to lower some temperatures and need to communicate a little better,” Rich said. “I’m friends with all boards members or at least have very good relations with all board members. I think we’ll achieve that with no problems. I don’t think there will be any issues.”
He said his goal is “to do everything I possibly can for future generations in town.”
Rich said he has received “overwhelming support. It’s flattering.”
“I am hoping 1,000 anyway,” Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said of a voter turnout.
The town clerk’s office has received over 50 requests for mail/absentee ballots, Longhurst said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.