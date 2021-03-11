NORTON — Residents will vote on a $57 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion at the April 10 annual town election.
The exclusion would fund a new town hall, senior/community support center, and athletic complex.
The long-planned projects are estimated to increase the tax rate by 78 cents per $1,000 property valuation for the first half of a 30-year bond, and 59 cents for the last 15 years.
That would translate to $78 and $59 per $100,000 valuation, and total an estimated $2,069 per $100,000 valuation over the bond period.
The town hall would cost an estimated $23.3 million, the senior/community support center $11.1 million, and the athletic complex $6.3 million, for a total of $40.76 million.
With interest factored in, the overall tab would run to $57 million, with annual payments ranging from $1.64 million to $2.16 million.
Select board members recently voted to bring the ballot question before voters.
“Feedback has been mixed. Most people recognize the need for the projects, but the timing for asking to commit additional tax dollars during a time of economic uncertainty is cited as a concern,” select board Chairman Jack Conway said. “We are asking residents to realize the impact from the projects is 2-3 years out, when we are hopefully through this accursed pandemic and in a better economic climate.”
A 24,450-square-foot, two-story town hall would replace a cramped and structurally-deficient building that measures 14,800 square feet. Part of it dates to 1910.
It would require nearly 1 1/2 acres of land between town hall and the police station.
The 11,850-square-foot senior/community support center would replace an 1,850-square-foot present building, which dates to 1880.
The purchase and sales agreement for the six-acre Mansfield Avenue (Route 140)/Freeman Street site for the center is all set.
“We will not close on the sale unless the projects are approved,” Conway said.
Residents at the October fall town meeting voted almost unanimously to authorize up to $1.8 million for the two parcels.
Many of the existing athletic facilities at the high school date to 1972 and the plans call for new and rehabilitated ones.
“It was evident that we were in desperate need of many upgrades, including areas that raised safety concerns — inadequate fields, lack of lighting, track issues, flooding as a result of poor drainage, and areas without water/sprinklers,” school committee Chairwoman Carolyn Gallagher said.
That led to an athletic complex committee, and Gallagher said the school board “after many conversations and many different proposals” voted to accept a plan that includes sewer hookup for the high school and Yelle School.
“Our current athletic spaces are completely inadequate and we feel confident that our final plan, even though scaled back considerably, will allow our students and the Norton community access to safe playing fields, tennis courts, and a track,” Gallagher said. “We are hopeful to create an opportunity for our complex to generate revenue, therefore reducing or maybe even eliminating the outrageous fees that our families pay now.”
If the referendum question passes, it would go before the May 8 annual town meeting.
“We will be holding several public information sessions in the coming weeks, and have begun distributing our informational packet about the three projects,” Conway said.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org/home/news/norton4everyone-booklet.
“We recognize this debt exclusion is a hot topic in town, and based on past override attempts we anticipate a fair bit of misinformation making the rounds as we get closer to the vote,” Conway said. “We are committed to sharing factual information to create informed voters, and for those voters to make their own personal decision.”
Select board members also are reaching out to residents to answer questions. They can be submitted anonymously at https://forms.gle/JenxCFaMQ33C3Cjn7.
“In time, we will collect the Q&A into a living FAQ document, and be sure to address the bigger questions in our upcoming info sessions,” Conway said.
