NORTON -- Residents and businesses have continued to experience dirty water despite a new water treatment plant, but the plant and some bad luck have been causing what is expected to be a temporary problem, town officials say.
A third well has been cleaned and is now sending water to the treatment plant off Plain Street, and that has increased water pressure as expected, disturbing sediment in water lines similar to what happens when hydrants are flushed, water officials said.
"The operational water discharge flow rate is higher than it has been in a very long time and this new discharge flow is now being directed from one water main into the distribution system where in the past the water was split into multiple directions based on previous water main connections from each well source," water commissioners said. "This new normal flow rate has caused changes in the direction of flow in quite a few of our other water mains, resulting in dirty water calls throughout the town.
"Some calls are in areas that we never receive calls," commissioners said. "We are addressing each call accordingly and running hydrants at a low flow until the water clears."
The water department hasn't started its spring flushing program, which is scheduled to begin April 26, Water Superintendent Frank Fournier said.
"We are receiving a higher volume of calls with everyone sheltered at home," water commissioners said. "Typically we would have time to flush a disturbance before multiple residents noticed it."
Adding to the water quality problems, power was lost to well pumping stations when electricity was knocked out to a good part of town last Monday from a strong rain and wind storm.
On top of that, there was a large water main break discovered Thursday near the wastewater treatment plant off Hill and Crane streets.
"It is unknown how long the break had been running prior to being noticed. This potentially can add to the system disruptions we have been experiencing around town," water commissioners said.
Also, the water department has been flushing water into a new water main that was installed on Pine Street, Fournier said.
"Unfortunately the timing wasn't great," selectmen Chairman Brad Bramwell said of the factors converging in a short period of time to cause the water quality issues.
"I can't imagine putting a system like that in place and not having some problems," Bramwell said. "I think it has gone relatively well. It's a step in the right direction even though there have been some bumps along the way."
Water customers have been alerted to the problems with reverse 911 calls.
"The town has been proactive getting the word out," Bramwell said.
Water commissioners have also posted information on the town website and on their webpage on the site.
Customers who continue to have water problems are urged to call the water department at 508-285-0280 and leave a message with the address as the department has been short-staffed with the coronavirus pandemic.
The power failure also had disrupted the phone system.
The $11 million dollar water treatment plant opened in February after several delays and cost overruns. The plant is intended to filter out iron and manganese and provide cleaner water to the town that has had poor water quality for years.
