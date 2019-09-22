NORTON — Water main improvement work on Holmes Street and East Main Street (Route 123) is scheduled to begin Monday and is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 1.
The work consists of replacing 1,100 feet of existing water main in Holmes Street from the cemetery, then along East Main Street to the Easton town line.
The new water main will improve water pressure, flows, and water quality to the surrounding area.
While the work is in progress, residents within and around the project area will be somewhat inconvenienced by the presence of construction equipment and excavations, town officials said.
Holmes Street will be closed to through traffic, but will remain open for emergency vehicles, residents of Norton Glen and school buses.
Normal work hours are Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local police will be onsite monitoring traffic and the contractor will have message boards and traffic signs in place during construction.
For more information or if you experience a water quality problem lasting more than four hours, contact the Norton Water Department at 508-285-0280. Normal working hours are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but you can leave a message.
