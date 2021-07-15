NORTON — High manganese levels have again been found in town water.
Water samples collected at a town well showed manganese levels were at or above state Department of Environmental Protection advisory levels two dates in June, water officials announced this week.
Levels at or above the recommended threshold were also found in the Pine Street well on two dates each in May and April.
While manganese is naturally found in groundwater and is necessary for proper nutrition, too much of it could adversely affect health over a lifetime, including possible neurological affects, water officials warned.
The water department offered the following advice:
- Infant formula should be prepared with bottled water or made with water from an alternate source with manganese levels below .3 mg/L.
- Use bottled water for infants less than 1 year old or water from a source with a manganese level below .3 mg/L.
“This does not imply that intakes above these levels will necessarily cause health problems. Individual requirements for, as well as adverse effects from manganese can be highly variable,” the DEP says.
“The general population may continue to use the water since it is anticipated that this issue will be resolved before long-term exposures occur,” town officials said.
If residents have health related concerns about manganese, they are advised to contact their health care provider.
For more information on manganese, including treatment options, visit www.nortonma.org.
Norton’s new, multimillion-dollar water treatment plant is supplied by three of its largest production wells, and the facility removes iron and manganese from the well water before it is pumped into the distribution system.
However, two wells, the Pine Street well and one on Newland Street, are not filtered by the plant.
Both have had higher than recommended manganese levels in past years, but the Newland well less frequently than the Pine Street one, Assistant Water and Sewer Superintendent John Harrop said.
They are low-production wells and are used only as needed to meet system demands, officials said.
The Pine Street well is the lowest-production well and “contributes by far the least amount of water to the system,” Harrop said.
“As far as future plan to address the manganese levels, discussions are ongoing, nothing is in motion as of yet,” Harrop said. “We certainly would like to resolve this issue, but unfortunately it is not as simple as building another treatment facility there. There are multiple factors that make this not a viable option just now.
“We will be looking into drilling test wells within 400 feet of the current location to potentially find a new source, possibly get deeper into the aquifer and create a higher yield. With this we would possibly be able to produce more water and if manganese treatment is necessary it would be more feasible.”
Residents with questions are asked to contact the water department at 508-285-0280 or email ffournier@nortonmaus.com.
